History

Revolutionary War Fort Unearthed: A Historic Discovery by John H. Bryan

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Unearthing history from within the walls of a house, a civil rights lawyer and YouTuber, John H. Bryan, has brought light to a Revolutionary War fort, hidden for centuries. Bryan, residing in the heart of West Virginia, made the historic discovery in a centuries-old plantation house he purchased in the serene Monroe County. The house, built in the year 1770, was previously owned by generations of a locally respected teacher’s family. Following her demise, Bryan, intrigued by the house’s historical allure, acquired the property for a modest $75,000.

Discovery of a Lifetime

His acquisition was not merely for the sake of ownership; Bryan had a theory in mind. He believed that a Revolutionary War fort had been encapsulated within the walls of this house. His theory was vindicated when he began stripping down the plaster of the house. Behind the layers of modernity, Bryan discovered the original log walls of Byrnside’s Fort, a structure dating back to the American Revolution, breathing life into history once again.

From Social Media to Viral Sensation

Bryan’s journey from the acquisition of the house to the discovery of the fort was documented meticulously on his social media platforms. His posts rapidly gained traction, going viral and captivating the attention of history enthusiasts and followers globally. The transformation of the property, from a plaster-covered interior to a space echoing the past with original oak planks and Colonial-era decor, was mesmerizing to watch.

A Treasure Trove of Artifacts

Apart from the house, Bryan’s exploration extended to the yard of the property. During a partial excavation, he unearthed an array of family belongings and antiques, dating from the mid-19th to 20th century. Bryan completed the restoration of the log walls in 2021, with plans to continue the renovation. His ultimate goal is to open the house to the public, allowing them to step into a slice of American history.

Bryan’s project has not only unveiled a valuable piece of history but also garnered significant online support. His passion for unearthing historical truths, combined with his engaging storytelling, rekindles our connection with the past while illuminating the human element that makes history resonate.

History United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

