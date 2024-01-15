en English
China

Revolutionary Feather Evolution Study Challenges Existing Theories

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Revolutionary Feather Evolution Study Challenges Existing Theories

In a groundbreaking revelation, a team of palaeontologists from University College Cork (UCC) has challenged existing theories about the evolution of feathers. Collaborating with scientists from China and the USA, the team has discovered that the protein composition found in today’s bird feathers was already present in the feathers of dinosaurs and early birds. This finding, published in the respected journal, Nature Ecology and Evolution, suggests that the chemical makeup of feathers originated much earlier than previously believed.

Unearthing the Past

Leading the study were Dr. Tiffany Slater and Prof. Maria McNamara. Their research involved the analysis of 125-million-year-old feathers from two species: the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis, both from China. The examination also included a 50-million-year-old feather from the USA.

Innovation and Discovery

The team developed a cutting-edge method to detect traces of ancient feather proteins. Their approach, employing X-rays and infrared light, led them to a significant discovery. The analyzed feathers contained beta-proteins, akin to those found in modern birds. This contradicts previous studies that identified mostly alpha-proteins in dinosaur feathers.

Shaping Future Research

The presence of alpha-proteins in past studies can now be explained as a result of protein degradation during the fossilization process. This research not only reshapes our understanding of feather evolution but also provides crucial insights into biomolecule preservation over millions of years. It underscores the need for innovative tools to interpret the chemical signals in fossil tissues, given that even well-preserved fossils undergo significant alterations during fossilization.

China Science & Technology United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

