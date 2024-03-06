Revolutionary Beatles Mash-Up: Experience George Martin’s Final Production in 5.1 Surround Sound

The Sedona International Film Festival is set to host a groundbreaking Surround Sound Music Experience, bringing to life George Martin’s final production in an immersive 5.1 surround sound setting. Scheduled for Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, this event promises a unique auditory journey through The Beatles' iconic soundscape.

Immersive Sonic Adventure

Produced and mixed by the legendary George Martin and his son Giles Martin, the experience offers attendees the chance to relive The Beatles' musical evolution in an unprecedented format. Giles Martin describes the event as a "new experience," allowing fans to traverse the band’s entire musical lifespan in a condensed, yet expansive psychedelic mix. Incorporating elements from 130 individual commercially released and demo recordings of The Beatles, this production is not just a concert but a sonic exploration that defies traditional boundaries.

Award-Winning Talent Behind the Mix

The event features the creative genius of Koz Mraz, an award-winning surround sound composer and producer recognized for his significant contributions to the industry, including the Discus Award in the 5.1 Category (2001), Communicator Surround Award (2002), Aurora Surround Award, and a Grammy nomination in Surround Sound (2005). Mraz, who has over 15 years of teaching experience in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology, brings his expertise to this exceptional showcase under the fair use doctrine, ensuring an educational layer to the auditory experience.

Limited Engagement

With seating capped at 40 to maintain an intimate atmosphere, the event offers a rare opportunity for enthusiasts and audiophiles to connect with The Beatles’ music in a manner that’s both innovative and deeply evocative. Tickets are priced at $20, available through the Sedona International Film Festival’s office or by calling 928-282-1177. This unique experience, set against the backdrop of the scenic Mary D. Fisher Theatre in West Sedona, underscores the enduring legacy of The Beatles and the innovative spirit of George Martin’s production prowess.

This event not only celebrates the timeless appeal of The Beatles but also underscores the ongoing evolution of music consumption. Through the lens of surround sound technology, it invites fans to engage with the band's discography in a way that is both nostalgic and forward-thinking, promising an evening that transcends the conventional concert experience. As attendees prepare to embark on this auditory voyage, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable fusion of classic tunes and modern sound engineering.