Revolution Staffing Acquires Driver Force, Expands Reach in U.S.

Revolution Staffing, a distinguished provider of professional commercial drivers, has broadened its business horizons with the recent acquisition of Driver Force, a reputable company based in Birmingham, Alabama. The strategic move is set to solidify Revolution Staffing's foothold in the southeastern region of the United States, furthering their reach and brand visibility.

Revolution Staffing's Strategic Expansion

With this acquisition, Revolution Staffing aligns itself with its ambitious growth strategy, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering its national presence. The inclusion of Driver Force into Revolution Staffing's family of companies marks a significant stride towards achieving this goal. By integrating their services, Revolution Staffing is poised to offer a comprehensive range of driver solutions that cater to the needs of its expanding customer base.

Strengthening the Family of Companies

The company operates in close collaboration with its sister companies, Essential Staffing and Help Unlimited. These companies specialize in direct hire, permanent placement, temporary office staff provision, and skilled trades and labor roles in the light industrial market, respectively. Together, they aim to address diverse staffing needs across North America, creating a robust, multi-faceted staffing solution.

Local Teams, Global Reach

Revolution Staffing, Essential Staffing, and Help Unlimited now boast dedicated local recruitment teams operating in Toronto, Montreal, Orlando, and Birmingham. This local-global approach ensures that clients receive personalized service, while benefiting from the resources and capabilities of a larger, international organization.

Dave MacDonald, owner of Revolution Staffing, has expressed optimism about the acquisition. Viewing it as a significant opportunity, MacDonald believes that it will propel the company’s expansion and enhance brand-building efforts in the U.S. In the face of growing demand for professional commercial drivers, this move places Revolution Staffing in a powerful position for future growth and success.