Revolution Medicines to Present RAS-Targeted Therapies at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a frontrunner in clinical-stage oncology, is set to spark enlightening conversations at two imminent healthcare conferences. The company's CEO and chairman, Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., will take the lead in presenting the latest advancements in their RAS-targeted cancer therapies.

On the Calendar: Two Prestigious Healthcare Conferences

The company will first feature in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on February 7-8, 2024. Goldsmith is slated for a fireside chat on February 7 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern. The event, hosted in New York, NY, will be available via webcast. The second conference on the agenda is the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference. This event will run from March 4-6, 2024, with Goldsmith participating in a fireside chat on March 6 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern. This Boston, MA-based conference will likewise offer a webcast for those who cannot attend in person.

Webcasts: Accessibility and Relevance

Webcasts of both presentations will be accessible on the Revolution Medicines website, with replays available for no less than 14 days post-conference. This feature ensures that the valuable insights delivered by Goldsmith reach a broad audience, giving healthcare professionals and investors alike a chance to stay updated with the latest in oncology advancements.

Focusing on RAS-Addicted Cancers

Revolution Medicines is known for its focus on developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. Their novel therapies, including RMC-6236, RMC-6291, and RMC-9805, target different oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. Additionally, the company's R&D pipeline also includes other mutant-selective inhibitors such as RMC-5127, RMC-0708, and RMC-8839. This commitment to innovation testifies to the company's dedication to the continuous evolution of cancer treatment strategies.