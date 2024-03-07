Reviving Venetian Laughs: I Pierogi Troupe Brings Commedia dell'arte to Pittsburgh

Commedia dell'arte, a form of improvisational theater born in 16th century Venice, is experiencing a renaissance in Pittsburgh, thanks to the newly-formed comedy group I Pierogi. Their debut performance, A Labour of Lazzi, set for March 8 at West View HUB, aims to blend historical homage with spontaneous comedy, offering a unique night out for theater enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

Advertisment

Historical Roots and Modern Twists

The essence of commedia dell'arte lies in its use of stock characters and improvised dialogue to create humor that transcends time. Shawn MacIntyre, founder of I Pierogi and a passionate historian, sees this revival as an opportunity to pay tribute to an art form that challenged societal norms and provided a voice to the marginalized of its time.

By embodying characters like the stuttering statesman or the perky maid, the troupe's members connect with archetypes that have influenced modern comedy, from television's beloved buffoons to the cunning tricksters of today's sitcoms.

Advertisment

Challenging Convention, One Laugh at a Time

At a time when actors were ostracized by the church and female performers often hailed from the fringes of society, commedia dell'arte offered a subversive take on the social and political landscape. I Pierogi's performance promises to carry on this tradition, using humor to critique and entertain. Eric Molina, one of the troupe members, emphasizes the enduring appeal of poking fun at recognizable societal figures, ensuring that the performance will resonate with contemporary audiences by showcasing timeless human follies.

Looking Ahead: A Labour of Lazzi and Beyond

While A Labour of Lazzi marks I Pierogi's foray into the world of live performance, plans are already afoot for future shows, including a stint at the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival. As the troupe navigates the challenges of volunteer-based performances, their passion for the craft and commitment to bringing commedia dell'arte to new audiences underscore the potential for this historic yet dynamic art form to thrive in the modern era.