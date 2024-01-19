Reviving the Threatened: Zoo Atlanta's Efforts to Save the Guatemalan Beaded Lizard

In an effort to save the endangered Guatemalan beaded lizard, a rare venomous species native to the Motagua Valley, conservationists and zoological experts have been working tirelessly. At the helm of these efforts is Zoo Atlanta, which recently transferred 11 of these lizards, hatched within their premises, to La Aurora Zoo located in Guatemala City on January 10.

Mission: Conservation

The transferred lizards, comprising of three males and eight females, will not be released into the wild. Instead, they are set to join a breeding colony with a unique mission - to bolster the wild population. The Guatemalan beaded lizard faces a significant threat to its survival, with only an estimated 500 to 600 individuals remaining in the wild. This decline in numbers is primarily due to habitat loss from agricultural development, fear-based killings, and illegal trade for the pet market.

The lifestyle of the Guatemalan beaded lizard is a unique one. Their diet consists almost exclusively of bird and reptile eggs, and they predominantly dwell underground. It's the offspring of the transferred lizards that are intended for release into protected areas post a quarantine period. This endeavor has garnered support from both U.S. and Guatemalan wildlife experts.