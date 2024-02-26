Reviving the Spectacle: 'Remembering The Great Circus Parade' Documentary Premieres on Milwaukee PBS

Imagine the streets of Milwaukee, once again filled with the sounds of marching bands and the sight of ornately decorated circus wagons rolling down the avenue. This vivid memory, long cherished by many, finds a new lease on life in the documentary 'Remembering The Great Circus Parade', set to captivate audiences on February 29 on Milwaukee PBS 10.1. Narrated by Sandy Maxx, the film resurrects the magic of what was once known as 'Wisconsin's National Treasure' through a treasure trove of archival footage, some of which has remained unseen for over six decades.

The Return of a Beloved Tradition

The Great Circus Parade, a hallmark event in Milwaukee, not only celebrated the city's deep-rooted connections to the circus industry but also served as a vibrant reminder of community spirit and joy. The documentary, through its meticulous curation of footage and stories, aims to transport viewers back to the days when the parade was a source of pride and excitement for Milwaukeeans and visitors alike. Co-producers Dale Palecek and Joe Sankey delve into the parade's evolving nature, emphasizing the introduction of new wagons and bands each year to keep the event fresh and engaging.

A Tribute to Visionaries and Volunteers

At the heart of the parade's success were the countless volunteers and visionaries like Chappie Fox and Ben Barkin, whose dedication and passion breathed life into this grand spectacle. The documentary pays homage to their contributions, highlighting the collective effort that made the parade a national phenomenon, broadcasted across the PBS Network and viewed in over 80 countries, including on the Armed Forces Radio and Television network. The 2000 parade marked a significant milestone as the first live high-definition television event on PBS, showcasing the parade's innovative spirit.

Preserving Cultural Heritage for Future Generations

The documentary 'Remembering The Great Circus Parade' does more than just reminisce about a cherished event; it serves as a beacon for the preservation of Milwaukee's rich cultural heritage. By bringing to light the parade's vibrant history and the community's unwavering support, co-producers Palecek and Sankey aspire to inspire new generations to appreciate and perhaps even revive the traditions that have brought joy and unity to many.

In an era where digital consumption often eclipses communal experiences, 'Remembering The Great Circus Parade' stands as a testament to the power of collective memory and the enduring appeal of shared cultural festivities. As viewers across Milwaukee and beyond tune in to relive the splendor of The Great Circus Parade, the documentary promises not only a trip down memory lane but also a reminder of the importance of preserving such unique traditions for posterity.