Reviving Sacred Beauty: The Resurgence of Traditional Catholic Art and Its Impact

For centuries, Catholic artists like Michelangelo and Johann Christian Bach have drawn millions to God through the power of beauty, creating iconic works that have stood the test of time. Today, however, the Catholic Church is often not associated with the production of such influential art, prompting questions about what has changed. Daniel Mitsui, a contemporary artist, points to a departure from tradition and a sense of complacency as core issues, emphasizing the dual tasks of Catholic artists: to be faithful to tradition and to strive for beauty in their depiction of divine subjects.

Signs of a Renaissance

Gwyneth Thompson Briggs, a New England-based artist, is at the forefront of what many see as a pivotal moment in Catholic art. Through her initiative, the Catholic Artists Directory, Briggs is not only showcasing the work of artists committed to traditional sacred art but also signaling a broader desire within the art community for a return to this grand tradition. This revival, according to Briggs, is crucial in countering modern trends that have stripped the world of beauty, asserting that Christian art, by its incarnational nature, should aim to make the world more beautiful.

The Role of Architecture

The resurgence of traditional Catholic art is not confined to painting or sculpture; it is also evident in the construction of new churches that embrace traditional architectural styles. St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station, Texas, serves as a prime example. Designed to be a beacon for students at Texas A&M University, the new church building emphasizes beauty and form, aiming to guide students towards God. This approach to architecture, as an integral part of evangelization, speaks to the power of sacred spaces in deepening the faith experience, particularly among the younger generation.

A Call to Support Living Artists

While the revival of traditional Catholic art is underway, its success hinges on the support of the lay faithful. Daniel Mitsui stresses the importance of fostering an environment where new art can flourish, cautioning against the sole reliance on reproductions of historic masterpieces. Martin Earle, a U.K.-based sacred artist, further underscores the need for Catholic artists to engage with the essence of the old masterpieces to create new works that resonate with contemporary audiences, ensuring that the tradition remains vibrant and relevant.