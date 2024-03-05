Reviving Gaming's Past: Limited Run Games Launches Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition

In an unexpected twist, Limited Run Games has brought back from the depths of gaming history 'Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition', a title once ridiculed, now remastered for modern platforms. Released on March 5, 2024, this version aims to redefine the original 1993 game's legacy, offering it on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, with a PC version slated for a later date.

From Ridicule to Remaster

Notorious for its critical panning, 'Plumbers Don't Wear Ties' held a peculiar spot in gaming history, often cited as an example of how not to make a game. Fast forward over a decade, and thanks to the efforts of Limited Run Games, particularly CEO Josh Fairhurst, this title has been given a second life. The new edition not only features 4K remastered photos but also includes documentary and interview content, and a special commentary track by Jeanne Basone, who played Jane in the game. These additions aim to provide a comprehensive look at what went behind the scenes of this infamous title.

A Nostalgic Marketing Push

To celebrate the launch, a unique promotional strategy was employed. A new website, designed to mirror the aesthetics of a 90s webpage, was launched, and the comedy troupe MEGA64 was commissioned to produce a launch video, paying homage to the game's era. This nostalgic marketing push not only highlights the game's kitschy charm but also underscores Limited Run Games' dedication to preserving and celebrating video game history, no matter how obscure the title.

Availability and Reception

Despite its controversial past, 'Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition' sold out quickly, demonstrating the gaming community's interest in revisiting or experiencing for the first time this unique piece of video game lore. Priced at $19.99, the game's digital copies are available across multiple platforms, with physical copies becoming a rare commodity. The release has sparked conversations about the value of revisiting and reevaluating video game history, particularly titles that may not have received a fair assessment in their time.

As gamers dive into this remastered version, the release of 'Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition' represents more than just a revival of a game once deemed a failure. It's a reflection on how the video game industry and its community have evolved, recognizing that even the most critically panned games have a place in the collective gaming consciousness. This endeavor by Limited Run Games not only offers a unique gaming experience but also invites players to ponder the criteria by which we judge games, encouraging a broader appreciation for the medium's history and its myriad forms of expression.