Reviving El Segundo: John Nisley's Mission to Restore Historic Richmond Street

John Nisley's passion for architecture transformed a dilapidated Gilbert store into El Segundo's architectural jewel, igniting hopes for a Richmond Street renaissance. Growing up in a Cliff May-designed home sparked Nisley's interest in vintage structures, leading him to invest in the historic Gilbert building. After extensive renovation, including earthquake-proofing and restoring its iconic facade, Nisley envisions a bustling Old Town, reminiscent of its 1919 vibrancy. However, the dream faces challenges from economic realities and stringent earthquake-safety ordinances threatening older buildings' existence.

From Vision to Reality: Nisley's Restoration Journey

Nisley's journey began with a love for architecture and a vision to revive El Segundo's Richmond Street. Purchasing the Gilbert building for $96,000, he embarked on a labor of love, personally undertaking much of the renovation work. The project, costing half a million dollars, aimed to restore the building's original charm while modernizing it for safety. The restoration included seismic retrofitting, facade renovation, and interior upgrades, showcasing Nisley's commitment to preserving El Segundo's heritage.

Challenges and Hopes for Old Town Revival

The quest to rejuvenate Richmond Street faces significant hurdles. Economic pressures and upcoming legal requirements for earthquake safety pose a threat to the survival of historic buildings. The cost of seismic retrofitting, estimated by engineer Melvyn Green, could deter owners from preserving their properties. Despite these challenges, Nisley remains hopeful, planning further investments in the area, including a new Victorian-style building. His efforts have inspired some optimism among local merchants and residents, though skepticism about the financial viability of preservation persists.

Community Efforts and the Future of Richmond Street

El Segundo's community and nonprofit organizations, like Downtown El Segundo Inc., are rallying to support Richmond Street's revival. Efforts include promoting the Gilbert building and the Old Town Music Hall theater through community outreach and walking tours. While the future of historic preservation on Richmond Street remains uncertain, Nisley's dedication has sparked a conversation about the value of preserving our architectural heritage. As the city contemplates its next steps, the hope is that more investors and property owners will be inspired by Nisley's example to invest in the past, ensuring a vibrant future for El Segundo's Old Town.