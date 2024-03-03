Reviving Classic Elegance: Optimo Hat Company Crafts Timeless Pieces in Chicago

For Graham Thompson, the journey from a childhood fascination with classic film noir to becoming the owner of Optimo Hat Company, a beacon of traditional hat craftsmanship in Chicago, is a tale of passion meeting purpose. Inspired by the allure of 'old-world, well-made things,' Thompson's early exposure to the art of hat making under the tutelage of master hatter Johnny Tyus set him on a path to revitalize a nearly lost art. Today, Optimo stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of handcrafted elegance in an age of fast fashion.

Mastering the Craft

After seven years of rigorous apprenticeship, Thompson was ready to take the reins when Tyus retired. Armed with his mentor's invaluable equipment and a wealth of knowledge, Thompson founded Optimo Hat Company in 1996, setting up shop in the historic Monadnock Building in downtown Chicago. Optimo's commitment to quality and attention to detail has reignited interest in timeless dressing, appealing to a diverse clientele that values the unique blend of functionality and style that a well-made hat provides. Thompson's observation that 'the notion that only an older generation would wear anything other than a baseball cap is disappearing' speaks volumes about the shifting trends towards sustainable and timeless fashion.

The Golden Age of Hat Making

Optimo's manufacturing process is a nod to the golden age of hat making, utilizing special machinery from the 1930s and '40s to craft its exquisite pieces. This dedication to preserving the integrity of the craft has led Thompson on a 'treasure hunt' to acquire these rare tools, ensuring that each hat produced meets the highest standards of quality. The small, skilled team at Optimo, working out of a century-old converted firehouse, brings each hat to life through a laborious process that imbues every piece with a sense of history and artistry.

Bespoke Elegance

Optimo offers a bespoke program that caters to individuals seeking a personalized touch in their headwear. From selecting the perfect brim width to choosing the right ribbon style, clients can customize their hats to suit their specific tastes and needs. This made-to-order approach, combined with the craftsmanship of Thompson and his team, results in hats that are not only stylish but also durable and functional. Priced at an average of $1,500 each and requiring about six weeks to complete, an Optimo hat is an investment in quality that stands the test of time.

As Optimo Hat Company continues to thrive in the heart of Chicago, the legacy of traditional hat making lives on through the hands of Graham Thompson and his dedicated team. In a world where fast fashion often overshadows quality and craftsmanship, Optimo serves as a reminder of the value of timeless elegance and the lasting appeal of well-made goods. With each hat, Thompson not only preserves a piece of history but also offers a stylish testament to the enduring power of artisanal skill.