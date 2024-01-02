Revival Brewcade Closes, Making Way for New Venture: Burn Block Social Club

The beloved brewery and arcade, Revival Brewcade in Inglewood, Calgary, has announced its doors will be closing after a successful five-year run. The announcement, made on New Year’s Day through an Instagram post, shook many loyal patrons. The closure, attributed to various challenges including the ripples from a global pandemic, marks the end of an era for the popular social hub.

The Burn Block Social Club: A New Chapter

However, the closure of Revival Brewcade does not spell a complete end for the iconic location. In a surprising twist of events, the same space is set to host a new venture – the Burn Block Social Club. Introduced by a fresh generation of brewery owners, this new concept promises to carry forward the legacy of Revival Brewcade in a renewed form.

A Refreshed Menu and Familiar Features

The Burn Block Social Club promises an expanded drink menu and improved food offerings, all while retaining the charm of the arcade with its pinball games. The essence of the former establishment will be preserved, signaling a transformation rather than a complete end to the social scene that Revival Brewcade had established.

Anticipation Building for the New Venture

The Burn Block Social Club is expected to open its doors later this month, creating a wave of anticipation among locals and former patrons of Revival Brewcade. In the wake of the closure, this new venture offers a beacon of hope and continuity for the community.