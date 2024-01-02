en English
Business

Revival Brewcade Closes, Making Way for New Venture: Burn Block Social Club

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Revival Brewcade Closes, Making Way for New Venture: Burn Block Social Club

The beloved brewery and arcade, Revival Brewcade in Inglewood, Calgary, has announced its doors will be closing after a successful five-year run. The announcement, made on New Year’s Day through an Instagram post, shook many loyal patrons. The closure, attributed to various challenges including the ripples from a global pandemic, marks the end of an era for the popular social hub.

The Burn Block Social Club: A New Chapter

However, the closure of Revival Brewcade does not spell a complete end for the iconic location. In a surprising twist of events, the same space is set to host a new venture – the Burn Block Social Club. Introduced by a fresh generation of brewery owners, this new concept promises to carry forward the legacy of Revival Brewcade in a renewed form.

A Refreshed Menu and Familiar Features

The Burn Block Social Club promises an expanded drink menu and improved food offerings, all while retaining the charm of the arcade with its pinball games. The essence of the former establishment will be preserved, signaling a transformation rather than a complete end to the social scene that Revival Brewcade had established.

Anticipation Building for the New Venture

The Burn Block Social Club is expected to open its doors later this month, creating a wave of anticipation among locals and former patrons of Revival Brewcade. In the wake of the closure, this new venture offers a beacon of hope and continuity for the community.

Business United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

