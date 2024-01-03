Revitalizing South Downtown Atlanta: A Focus on Residential Growth

South Downtown, Atlanta’s historic neighborhood known for its low population, is readying for a transformation. The neighborhood, adorned with historic architecture, is set to experience residential growth. Atlanta Ventures partners, David Cummings and Jon Birdsong, are the key drivers of this transformation. The duo is developing a mixed-use community spanning 10 blocks, with a distinct emphasis on startups.

A New Age for South Downtown

The development plan proposes to replace approximately six acres of surface parking with low-rise buildings that blend seamlessly with the existing historic architecture. This focus on housing has garnered support from a spectrum of stakeholders, including developers, civic leaders, and local officials, who view it as crucial for the district’s future.

As per a 2023 report, South Downtown currently houses around 2,600 residents. The planned expansion of housing options is projected to increase street activity, enhance safety perceptions, and boost local business sales.

Residential Boom in Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is witnessing a surge in residential projects, with an estimated 4,500 units anticipated to be under development in the next five years. The demand for these units springs from their relative affordability and the creative class’s yearning for an ‘authentic urban’ living experience. The rent prices in Downtown are currently lower than neighboring areas such as Midtown and Buckhead.

Lofts at Centennial Yards: Indicative of High Demand

The swift leasing of units at The Lofts at Centennial Yards, an adaptive-reuse project, suggests the high demand for downtown residential spaces, particularly among young professionals. The project’s rapid success is a strong indicator of the residential allure that the area holds.