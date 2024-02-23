Revitalizing La Crosse: The Demolition of Macy's Paves Way for New Beginnings at Valley View Mall

Imagine walking through the Valley View Mall in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where once stood a bustling Macy's, now lays the groundwork for a vibrant future. Next month, the abandoned department store, a symbol of past retail glory, will meet its demise. This demolition, with an estimated cost of up to $1.5 million, marks a significant moment in the mall's history. It's not just about tearing down; it's about making way for new life, new businesses, and new opportunities. The La Crosse Common Council's approval of the redevelopment plan on January 11 heralds a fresh start for the community.

Advertisment

A Vision for Tomorrow

As fences rise around the parking lot, signaling the beginning of the end for the old Macy's structure, preparations are underway to split the department store's lot into nine separate parcels. These plots will soon be the foundation for a variety of new establishments. GMX Real Estate, the developer steering this transformation, envisions a diverse mix of restaurants, a car wash, and office spaces springing up on the property. Already in the pipeline are potential new favorites for La Crosse residents, including a Raising Cane's restaurant and a possible return of Panda Express to the city's dining scene, pending city approval. This redevelopment is not merely about physical structures; it's about creating spaces that bring people together, offering convenience and enjoyment right at their doorstep.

Keeping the Community at the Heart

Advertisment

Despite the significant changes underway, the heart of Valley View Mall beats strong. Access to all mall vendors remains uninterrupted, ensuring that the community's shopping experience is not compromised. While parking near the demolition site will be restricted, the redevelopment plan includes the introduction of new parking stalls and a drive-up ATM near the parking lot entrance, prioritizing customer convenience and accessibility. This careful consideration underscores a commitment to maintaining a seamless blend of progress and tradition, ensuring the mall continues to be a hub for community life even as it evolves.

Looking Ahead

While excitement buzzes around the new developments, there's a note of anticipation for what's yet to come. The proposed office space, an integral part of the redevelopment plan, remains a blank canvas awaiting creative bids that could further enhance the Valley View Mall's appeal as a business and leisure destination. This next phase of development represents not just economic growth but also an opportunity to redefine the mall's identity in the 21st century. As La Crosse looks forward, it's clear that the Valley View Mall is set to become more than just a shopping destination; it's poised to be a cornerstone of community life and economic vitality.