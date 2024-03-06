Revitalizing Chanhassen: $125M Project to Transform Cinema Site with New Prince Mural, Housing, and Retail

The former Chanhassen Cinema site, a landmark location in Chanhassen, is set for a major transformation. Roers Cos. has proposed a $125 million redevelopment plan that promises to revitalize the area with hundreds of apartment units, retail spaces, and a new tribute to Minnesota's music legend, Prince. With city council approvals on the horizon, this project could mark a significant change for the community.

Project Overview and Community Impact

At the heart of the redevelopment is a plan to construct a 310-unit market-rate apartment building alongside 14,000 square feet of retail space. This initiative aims to breathe new life into the four-acre site near West 78th Street and Market Boulevard, previously home to the now-shuttered Chanhassen Cinema and a hotel. The cinema, which closed its doors in April 2023, is notably remembered for a large mural of Prince, painted in homage after his passing in 2016. The redevelopment plan includes a nod to this iconic artwork, with Roers Cos. committing to recreate the mural on the new building, despite logistical challenges preventing the preservation of the original.

Public Reaction and Development Challenges

The project has stirred a mix of emotions within the community, with many residents expressing a strong desire to preserve the Prince mural. This sentiment underscores the mural's significance not just as an artwork, but as a cultural landmark that embodies the spirit of Prince Rogers Nelson and his connection to Chanhassen. While some concerns have been raised regarding potential traffic impacts and increased density, the prospect of revitalizing a key area of the city with new housing and commercial opportunities has also garnered support. Roers Cos. has navigated these challenges by engaging with the community and seeking solutions that honor the legacy of Prince while moving forward with the redevelopment.

Looking Ahead: Timelines and Expectations

With preliminary approvals from the Planning Commission already secured, the project is poised for a final decision by the City Council at its March 11 meeting. If greenlit, demolition of the existing structures could begin as early as July, paving the way for construction to start in the third quarter of the year. The development team has expressed a commitment to creating a mixed-use environment that complements the downtown area, featuring a blend of retail and residential spaces thoughtfully integrated within the urban landscape. This project not only represents a significant investment in Chanhassen's future but also an opportunity to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Prince in a new and vibrant context.

As the Chanhassen community stands on the brink of this transformative development, the balance between progress and preservation remains a focal point. The new Prince mural symbolizes a bridge between the past and the future, offering a lasting tribute within a modern, revitalized urban space. As plans move forward, the project's impact on Chanhassen's identity and landscape will be closely watched, heralding a new chapter for the city that thoughtfully honors its rich musical legacy.