Revitalized Historic Fort Snelling Exhibition Redefines Minnesota's Complex History

The newly remodeled Historic Fort Snelling has launched "Many Voices, Many Stories, One Place," a permanent exhibition that delves into 10,000 years of the site's intricate history, spotlighting narratives often left untold. This initiative is part of a $34.5 million revitalization project, aiming to present a more comprehensive and inclusive history of the fort and the surrounding Bdóte region, central to the Dakota people. The exhibition showcases a diverse array of artifacts, including a 4,000- to 8,500-year-old copper blade, U.S. Infantry Captain's epaulets, and a mourning ring belonging to Abigail Snelling, among others.

Reimagining Historical Narratives

Amber Annis, Associate Vice President of Tribal Nation Relations and Native American Initiatives, emphasizes the exhibition's departure from traditional narratives centered around the fort's construction. It instead focuses on the site as a hub of diplomatic interactions and relationships among Indigenous leaders, fur traders, and others, before Minnesota became a state. The exhibition begins by acknowledging the Dakota homeland of Bdóte and features characters such as Dakota leader Little Crow and Abigail Hunt, offering visitors a nuanced understanding of the area's history.

Living Legacies and Untold Stories

The "Living Legacies" video series within the exhibition provides oral histories from individuals with lineage tied to the land, revealing personal connections to historical events and figures. Highlighting the diverse histories of groups associated with the fort, the exhibition includes stories of enslaved people like Harriet and Dred Scott, Japanese Americans recruited during World War II, and Native Americans such as Coxswain William Little Wolf, showcasing their contributions and challenges.

Challenging Perceptions of Nationalism

The exhibition also addresses the role of people of color and Native Americans in the U.S. armed forces, challenging traditional perceptions of patriotism and nationalism. By presenting stories of African American, Japanese American, Latinx, and Native individuals who served in various wars, the exhibition invites visitors to reconsider the complexities of nationalism and the contributions of marginalized groups to the United States' military history.

This revitalized exhibition at Historic Fort Snelling invites a deep reflection on the multifaceted history of Minnesota and the United States, encouraging visitors to acknowledge and appreciate the diverse narratives that have shaped the nation. By highlighting stories of diplomacy, resilience, and contribution from various communities, "Many Voices, Many Stories, One Place" offers a more inclusive and complex understanding of American history, challenging visitors to rethink their perceptions of the past.