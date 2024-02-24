Revitalize Your Landscape: Iowa's Spring Seedling Initiative Promises Green Solutions

As the frost of winter begins to thaw, revealing the dormant earth beneath, the Iowa DNR State Forest Nursery is gearing up for a season of renewal and growth. With spring on the horizon, the nursery is offering a beacon of hope to green thumbs and conservationists alike, with a diverse array of native seedlings ready for delivery. From the lush woods of Ames, this initiative is not just about beautifying landscapes but fostering a resilient local ecosystem. Orders are now open through May 24, inviting residents to add a touch of green to their yards with quality native Iowa seedlings.

A Tradition of Greening Iowa

Established in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the State Forest Nursery has long been a cornerstone of Iowa's environmental stewardship. With a commitment to growing trees from Iowa seed sources, the nursery ensures the resilience of these seedlings to local conditions. This year, customers can choose from 23 species of native hardwoods, eight species of evergreens, and 15 types of smaller trees and shrubs, all categorized into three age groups with sizes ranging from 10-30 inches. The bare-root seedlings, a method that promotes healthier growth and easier transplantation, are packaged in bundles of 25 and priced between $.70 and $1.20 each. This initiative not only offers an affordable way to enhance local biodiversity but also supports the broader goal of reforestation and conservation across the state.

Why Native Matters

The selection of native species is a deliberate choice by the nursery, emphasizing the importance of local adaptation in plant life. Native plants are inherently more resilient against disease, insects, droughts, and floods, making them crucial for maintaining a healthy ecosystem. By choosing seedlings adapted to Iowa's climate and soil, residents can contribute to a landscape that is both beautiful and sustainable. This approach aligns with the nursery's mission to promote native genetics, ensuring the long-term success of planting efforts and supporting the state's natural heritage.

How to Participate

For those interested in adding a splash of spring color to their yards, the process is straightforward. Orders can be placed through the State Forest Nursery's online sales site or by phone during business hours. Customers have the option to have their seedlings shipped directly to their homes or to pick them up at the nursery in Ames. Furthermore, the nursery's expert staff is available to assist with selection, planting, and care advice, ensuring the success of each green endeavor. This initiative not only encourages individual participation in environmental conservation but also fosters a community spirit centered on sustainable practices.

As we stand on the cusp of spring, the Iowa DNR State Forest Nursery's seedling delivery initiative represents a tangible step towards a greener future. It is an invitation to residents to participate in a tradition of conservation that benefits not only their own landscapes but the ecological health of the entire state. In embracing the native beauty of Iowa's flora, we sow the seeds of resilience and renewal for generations to come.