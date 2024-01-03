en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Revitalization on the Horizon: Fort Worth Invests in Underfunded Neighborhoods

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Revitalization on the Horizon: Fort Worth Invests in Underfunded Neighborhoods

In a bid to ameliorate the living conditions in two historically underfunded neighborhoods, Worth Heights and Seminary, the city of Fort Worth, Texas has earmarked $8 million in the 2024 Neighborhood Revitalization Grant. This landmark decision, made by the Fort Worth City Council in December, aims to inject new life into the south side of the city, with each neighborhood set to receive $4 million for capital improvements. The areas were chosen based on financial needs and the existing conditions of the neighborhoods.

Addressing Public Safety and Infrastructure

Local businessman, Luis Perez, who has been operating in the Seminary neighborhood for 22 years, has spoken out about the urgent need for safety improvements. Perez’s concerns are not unfounded; the area has been grappling with frequent crimes and robberies, leading to a clamor for more police presence.

Public safety is a significant concern in these neighborhoods. The residents’ call for more police presence is a clear indication of the security challenges faced by these communities. Worth Heights, on the other hand, is in desperate need of improvements in street drainage and lighting in public parks.

Stimulating Positive Development

Councilmember for District 11, Jeanette Martinez, is optimistic about the impact of the funding. According to Martinez, the grant is expected to stimulate positive development and raise awareness of city services, beyond enhancing the existing infrastructure. This is a golden opportunity for the city to demonstrate its commitment to improving conditions in its most vulnerable areas.

Community Involvement in Decision Making

In a move that underscores the importance of public participation, the community will be involved in deciding how the grant money will be spent. City meetings have been planned to discuss potential projects, highlighting the democratic approach to the utilization of the grant. The city has set itself an ambitious goal of spending the entirety of the funding within two years, a clear indication of its commitment to the revitalization efforts.

0
Local News United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nottingham City Council to Revamp Bus Shelters with Digital Advertising Panels

By BNN Correspondents

Dover's Mayor Bob Carrier Emphasizes Community Unity in Third Term Inauguration

By BNN Correspondents

Floyd County Fast-Tracks Multi-Use Path Construction and Announces Leadership Changes

By Momen Zellmi

Protests and Delays Cloud Connemara Market Redevelopment in Thiruvananthapuram

By Rafia Tasleem

Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Ch ...
@Local News · 17 mins
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Ch ...
heart comment 0
New Year Brings Sweeping Changes Across Elkhart County

By Momen Zellmi

New Year Brings Sweeping Changes Across Elkhart County
Lucknow’s Smart City Project Fast-Tracked: What You Need To Know

By Rafia Tasleem

Lucknow's Smart City Project Fast-Tracked: What You Need To Know
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address

By Israel Ojoko

Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences

By Salman Khan

NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences
Latest Headlines
World News
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
9 seconds
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
34 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
34 seconds
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
1 min
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
1 min
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
1 min
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
1 min
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
1 min
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app