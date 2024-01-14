en English
Revitalization of Warren: Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership’s Impact

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Revitalization of Warren: Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership’s Impact

The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) in Warren, Ohio, has been making significant strides in revitalizing the community, transforming the landscape from one marred by dilapidated structures to a rejuvenated neighborhood. The recent success story is the demolition of the St. Joseph Riverside Hospital, an initiative that reflects the concerted efforts of TNP, the Trumbull County Land Bank, and the city officials of Warren.

Revitalizing Through Demolition and Renovation

The strategy employed by TNP is two-fold: demolishing blighted properties and renovating vacant homes. This approach was demonstrated in the St. Joseph Riverside Hospital project, which was funded through a generous $3.4 million grant from the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. The project also received additional monetary support from AARP Ohio, the Ohio Department of Development, the city of Warren, and several other donations. The former hospital site will soon be transformed into Riverside Park, a green space adorned with benches and saplings.

A Decade of Progress

Since its inception in 2010, TNP has made a noticeable impact on Warren’s residential landscape. From a high of 1,532 vacant houses in 2013, the number has dwindled to a mere 435 in 2024. This change is due to over 1,300 demolitions and 700 renovations executed by the organization across the county. The 2024 Warren parcel inventory underscores the effects of population decline and industry loss on the number of vacant homes. Mayor Doug Franklin acknowledges the positive change brought about by TNP’s work and reiterates the city’s goal to eliminate all blighted properties.

Expanding Beyond Warren

TNP’s efforts are not confined to Warren. In 2023, the organization undertook 88 residential, three commercial, and two private demolitions across Trumbull County. With a recent infusion of $12.5 million grant, TNP plans to carry out further demolitions at 236 locations. The organization has also facilitated the sale of nearly 2,000 vacant lots, including hundreds of side-lot sales and commercial lot sales. In Brookfield, TNP and the land bank orchestrated the demolition and remediation of a nuisance gas station property.

Future Endeavors

Going forward, TNP’s focus will be on commercial demolitions, brownfield remediation, and advocating homeownership through new single-family construction projects. The organization also plans to continue its emergency home repair programs to prevent further vacancies, showing its commitment to the revitalization of the Trumbull County community.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

