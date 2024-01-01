Reviewing the 2023 Financial Year: Resilience Amidst Uncertainties

Bidding farewell to 2023, the financial world reflects on a year of substantial recovery in the stock market, underscored by a notable performance in the cryptocurrency sector. This upward trajectory emerged against a backdrop of declining inflation rates. From a peak U.S. inflation rate of 9.1% in 2021’s summer, the rate cooled to an estimated 6.9% globally and 3.1% in the U.S by November 2023. The decrease in inflation is largely attributed to falling gas prices among other factors.

U.S Economy: Resilience Amidst Fears

Despite the specter of a recession haunting the beginning of 2023, the U.S. economy demonstrated resilience, successfully averting a downturn. This was in part due to the Federal Reserve’s strategy of raising interest rates to slow economic activity and curb inflationary pressures, a policy that significantly influenced the financial markets throughout the year. However, the higher interest rates left a considerable impact on the housing market, causing sales of previously occupied U.S. homes to decline to their slowest pace in over 13 years.

Labor Market and Public Opinion

The labor market stood out for its extraordinary strength, with the U.S. unemployment rate persisting below 4% for 22 consecutive months, a feat not achieved since the late 1960s. However, public opinion on economic management, especially concerning President Joe Biden’s administration, remained divided, with a significant slice of Americans voicing their disapproval.

Global Economic Landscape: Mixed Outcomes

Internationally, the European Union saw a substantial reduction in inflation, primarily due to a significant drop in energy prices, though food inflation remains high. Argentina grapples with a severe inflation crisis, with rates touching 161%, prompting drastic economic measures. Conversely, China’s property market experienced a significant downturn, with investment declining by 9.4% from January to October. Germany’s economy slightly contracted, and global trade growth languished, reflecting a slowing world economy, rising protectionism, and geopolitical tensions.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a third consecutive month in December, with the official purchasing managers’ index falling to 49.0, below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. The government is introducing policies to support post-pandemic recovery, including potential interest rate cuts and fiscal measures. However, weak external demand and falling prices have affected business profits and employment. The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.4, supported by a recovery in the services sector. China’s economic growth is on track to hit the official target of around 5% in 2023.

Global Economy: Uncertain Prospects

The global economy, still recuperating from the pandemic, confronts new threats such as geopolitical conflicts, climate disasters, and a lack of global leadership. Yet, the world economy demonstrated resilience in 2023, with inflation projected to steadily decline and GDP growth surpassing pre-pandemic levels in some emerging markets. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank concur on global challenges to address collectively, aiming to eradicate poverty and boost shared prosperity. The primary threats looming over global growth prospects over the medium term include escalating geopolitical tensions, technological decoupling, and climate change.