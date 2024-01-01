en English
Europe

Revenge Travel 2023: An Odyssey through Uncharted Territories

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
As the world slowly emerged from the lingering shadow of the pandemic in 2023, travelers marked the year with a surge of ‘revenge travel,’ a term coined to describe the pent-up desire for exploration that saw tourists flocking to popular European destinations like Rome and Paris. However, the surge in travel extended beyond these cities, finding its way to lesser-known locales and unique experiences that offered extraordinary stories.

Astride the Road Less Travelled

While Rome and Paris basked in the renewed attention, reporters ventured out to uncover intriguing narratives in less-trodden places. From exhilarating Wienermobile rides to immersive flight simulators, they painted a vibrant picture of the world’s largest truck stop and America’s favorite rest stop. They delved into the burgeoning world of cannabis tours and the irresistible lure of pizza binges, unveiling a tapestry of compelling travel experiences.

The Wave Riders of Mentawai Islands

In the remote Mentawai Islands Regency of West Sumatra, Indonesia, the surf community found a haven. Cherished for its abundance of perfect waves, the area has seen considerable development since the late 1990s. The introduction of an airport is poised to transform this once ferry-accessible region, drawing in more surf enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

The Bears of Katmai and Cafes of Tangier

Far north in Alaska, Katmai National Park, celebrated for its Alaskan brown bears, has been drawing increased crowds, thanks to the online phenomenon of ‘Fat Bear Week.’ Meanwhile, in Tangier, Morocco, a city that offers a unique blend of European and North African cultures, cafes play a critical role in daily life, serving as social hubs and cultural melting pots.

Culinary Delights and Vintage Thrills

In Playa del Carmen, Mexico, the Hotel Xcaret Arte represents a new wave of all-inclusive resorts focusing on local culture and unique experiences. Over in New York, the pizza scene, particularly in Brooklyn, is celebrated for its unmatched quality and generational craftsmanship. Meanwhile, in the snow-clad peaks of St. Moritz, Switzerland, a unique vintage car race offers a thrilling spectacle for the ultra-wealthy.

Rediscovering the Unexplored

Finally, in Molise, an often-overlooked region in Italy, attention is being garnered for its unique charm and authenticity. Often overshadowed by its more famous counterparts, this region offers a refreshing breath of Italian culture, untouched by the hustle and bustle of mainstream tourism.

Europe Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

