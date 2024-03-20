Revealing America's Top 10 States for Workforce Competitiveness in 2023

As companies nationwide grapple with a persistent labor shortage, the quest for the best talent has led to a meticulous examination of state-level workforce competitiveness. CNBC's 2023 America's Top States for Business study, placing a premium on workforce metrics, reveals the states excelling in attracting and nurturing the talent businesses desperately seek.

Advertisment

Methodology Behind the Rankings

In determining the leaders in workforce competitiveness, the study considered several critical factors. These included net migration of college-educated workers, educational attainment, the prevalence of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) professionals, and the effectiveness of state worker training programs. An emphasis was also placed on right-to-work laws, indicating a state's labor market flexibility. These comprehensive criteria underscore the multifaceted approach needed to evaluate state workforce strengths accurately.

Top Performers in Workforce Competitiveness

Advertisment

Tennessee and Colorado emerged among the top contenders, with Tennessee praised for its successful efforts in attracting new residents and its robust worker training outcomes. Despite lower STEM talent and overall educational attainment, Tennessee's proactive stance on worker training has paid dividends. Colorado, on the other hand, boasts one of the nation's highest educated workforces and a significant tech talent pool, though its worker training programs could see improvement. Georgia also shines in the rankings, with its high productivity levels and effective measures to attract skilled workers, despite a tight labor market.

Implications for the Future

The findings from CNBC's study not only spotlight states excelling in workforce competitiveness but also signal a broader shift in the U.S. labor market. With demographic changes and the aftermath of the pandemic reshaping labor dynamics, states that proactively adapt to these trends by enhancing workforce development and education will likely continue to attract businesses and talent. This evolving landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for states striving to bolster their economic and business environments.