Rev. Joanne Hus: An Unconventional Journey to Faith and Inclusivity

In the heart of Oak Bluffs, a transformative journey unfolds, led by Rev. Joanne Hus, the torchbearer of inclusivity for the United Methodist Church (UMC). Hus's unconventional path to the pulpit, marked by a late-life calling, is redefining the way her congregation approaches faith, acceptance, and community service.

Embracing Faith: A Late-Life Calling

Raised in a non-religious household, Hus found Christianity in her 30s and answered the call to ministry in her late 50s. Lacking an undergraduate degree did not deter her; she pursued a Master's degree in Divinity from the Boston University School of Theology, which she completed in 2022. Currently, she's working meticulously on her doctorate, with a thesis focusing on anti-racist work as a spiritual practice.

UMC Schism: The Challenge of Inclusivity

The UMC has been grappling with a schism, primarily over LGBTQ+ inclusion. A 2019 general conference decided to uphold bans on same-sex marriage and clergy members with same-sex partners, leading to discord and disaffiliation within the Church. Wesley Theological Seminary's recent study found a quarter of UMC churches have left the denomination due to these views. Amid this turbulence, Hus's congregation is charting a different path.

A Step Towards Inclusivity: The Oak Bluffs Chapter

Under Hus's guidance, the Oak Bluffs UMC congregation is taking strides towards greater inclusivity. They've rejected anti-gay prejudice, formed a leadership team to support LGBTQ+ members, and are considering membership in the Reconciling Ministries Network. Beyond inclusivity, Hus is also actively involved in addressing the community's struggles with poverty and homelessness.

As Lent approaches, Rev. Hus plans to integrate her art practice into her ministry, further enhancing her congregation's spiritual journey. Her unique trajectory and her church's efforts underline the ongoing push for inclusivity within the UMC, a testament to the transformative power of faith and acceptance.