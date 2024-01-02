en English
Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus Unveils ’60 Days of Strength: A 60-Day Devotional Journal’

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST
Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus Unveils ’60 Days of Strength: A 60-Day Devotional Journal’

Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, the Senior Pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Omaha, Nebraska, has embarked on a unique spiritual venture with his latest publication, ’60 Days of Strength: A 60-Day Devotional Journal.’ The work is a testament to Pastor Bachus’ commitment to deepening the bond between individuals and their faith through thoughtful reflections on scripture.

Sowing Seeds of Faith: Daily Themes and Reflections

The devotional journal is organized around daily themes, with each entry offering an applicable scripture, an explanation of its relevance to everyday life, and a section for personal reflection. The aim is not only to familiarize readers with scripture but also to encourage them to ponder its implications in their lives. The journal concludes each day’s journey with a prayer, encapsulating the day’s lessons and intentions.

Pastor Bachus: A Spiritual Beacon

With 38 years in ministry and 18 years at the helm of Salem Baptist Church, Pastor Bachus’ experiences, including periods of loss and hardship, have informed his spiritual leadership. His personal journey has inspired the creation of this journal, making it a tool to fortify faith and promote personal growth.

More than a 60-Day Journey

While ’60 Days of Strength’ is structured as a 60-day journey, its purpose extends far beyond this period. Pastor Bachus aspires to ignite a continuous devotional practice among readers. The journal serves as an impetus for introspective exploration and spiritual growth, fostering a stronger spiritual connection that endures well past the initial 60 days.

Salem Baptist Church: A Pillar of Faith

Under Pastor Bachus’ stewardship, Salem Baptist Church has grown to become the largest African-American congregation in Nebraska. The Church’s mission is to transform lives and cultivate Christian leaders, a testament to Pastor Bachus’ commitment to spreading the gospel and making disciples in Jesus’ name. The ’60 Days of Strength’ journal is now available on Amazon, inviting readers worldwide to partake in this enriching spiritual journey.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

