Rev. Dr. Dorothy Sanders Wells Elected as First Woman, Black Bishop of Mississippi's Episcopal Diocese

The Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi has ushered in a new era of leadership by electing Rev. Dr. Dorothy Sanders Wells as its new bishop. Wells, who is both the first woman and the first Black person to lead the diocese, emerged victorious from a pool of five candidates. The landmark election took place on a Saturday, with delegates from 87 congregations casting their votes.

Succession and Progress

Rev. Dr. Wells will succeed Bishop Brian Seage, who has directed the diocese since 2014. Recognizing the significance of this election, Seage hailed it as a symbol of progressive change within the church. Wells' appointment is not only an achievement in terms of gender and racial equality but also a testament to her personal qualifications and dedication to the church.

A Diverse Background

Prior to her election, Wells held the position of rector at St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown, Tennessee, and also served as the chaplain at the church's preschool. Her academic achievements extend beyond theology, with credentials in vocal performance from Rhodes College and graduate degrees in law and divinity. This diverse background endows her with a unique perspective, enabling her to connect with a broad spectrum of parishioners and address the varying needs of the diocese.

Forward with Humility

Bishop-elect Wells is scheduled to be ordained on July 20. In her remarks following the election, she expressed her humility and enthusiasm to serve the people of the Diocese of Mississippi. As the church grapples with challenges such as declining attendance, Wells' leadership will undoubtedly be pivotal. Her historic election marks a moment of change and progression for the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi and the Episcopal Church as a whole.