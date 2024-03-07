Rev. Christian Washington Appointed Interim Senior Pastor at Holman United Methodist Church

Rev. Christian Washington, a Los Angeles native with a diverse background in theology and marketing consultancy, has been named interim senior pastor at Holman United Methodist Church. His tenure, which spans until June, involves collaboration with California-Pacific Conference Bishop Escobedo-Frank and former Holman associate pastor Rev. Victor Cyrus-Franklin.

Advertisment

From Corporate to Clergy: Washington's Journey

Prior to his spiritual calling, Washington was a lead facilitator at The Wildworks Group in Dallas, where he executed collaborative projects with notable entities like Clear Channel Communications and World Vision. His transition into ministry was marked by the inception of REAL Coaching, Incorporated in 2004, pioneering rapid solutions for faith-based and non-profit organizations. Washington's published works, including a collaboration on TOUCH: Pressing Against the Wounds of a Broken World, underscore his commitment to impactful organizational development and philanthropy.

Educational and Professional Credentials

Advertisment

Washington's educational journey encompasses theology studies at Princeton Theological Seminary, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Cornell University, and management science at the University of California, San Diego. As a Licensed Local Pastor within the United Methodist Church and a Fellow of the Loyola University Institute of Politics, his advisory roles span several boards including Fellowship Monrovia and Outreach Magazine, highlighting his influence in both religious and academic circles.

Implications for Holman United Methodist Church

Washington's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Holman United Methodist Church, promising a blend of innovative leadership and community engagement. His extensive experience in both corporate and faith-based spheres positions him uniquely to steer the church through its interim period, fostering growth and continuity. As Holman congregants and the wider community anticipate the impact of Washington's ministry, his tenure is set to be a transformative chapter in the church's storied history.