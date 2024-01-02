en English
Retired U.S. Army Veteran Wins $100,000 in Maryland Lottery’s Anniversary Scratch-Off

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Retired U.S. Army Veteran Wins $100,000 in Maryland Lottery's Anniversary Scratch-Off

In an event that reinforces the magic of chance, a retired U.S. Army veteran from Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has become the recipient of a $100,000 windfall. The unexpected boon came courtesy of the Maryland Lottery’s 50 Years! anniversary scratch-off game. A regular purchaser of instant tickets, the man, had a break from his routine for about a week due to the hustle of the holiday season. It was an impromptu decision to stop at Telegraph Exxon on 805 Reece Road in Severn, that led to the purchase of the winning ticket.

Seizing the Moment for a Game of Chance

The 50 Years! scratch-off ticket was not merely another lottery ticket. It was part of a special game launched in February to commemorate the Maryland Lottery’s 50th anniversary. The game boasted three $5 million top prizes and nine $100,000 second-tier prizes. As of Christmas Day, three $100,000 prizes were waiting to be claimed. The count decreased by one when the veteran stumbled upon his fortune.

A Symbol of Fortune Unveiled

Upon scratching the ticket, the man found a symbol that indicated he had won all 45 prizes listed, amounting to a staggering $100,000. The revelation was met with disbelief. He and his wife, together known as the “Fun Couple,” were in shock at their sudden windfall. The couple, basking in their unexpected fortune, have recommended their lucky gas station to others willing to try their luck.

Miracle at Telegraph Exxon

As news of the veteran’s win spreads, Telegraph Exxon, the gas station that sold the prosperous ticket, is gaining attention. Hopeful patrons are flocking to the station, entrusting their luck to the same location that transformed the life of the retired veteran. With two $100,000 prizes still unclaimed, the anticipation and excitement are palpable. The question that remains is, who will be the next lucky winner to walk through the doors of Telegraph Exxon and emerge with a life-altering fortune?

United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

