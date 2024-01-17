Retired U.S. Army Colonel to Lead World War II Historic Preservation Organization

John Fenzel, a retired U.S. Army special forces colonel, has taken up the mantle as the new CEO of a World War II historic preservation organization. Succeeding former CEO U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Andrew Davis, Fenzel brings 30 years of service to the role, starting January 1st. The organization, whose name remains undisclosed, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of World War II, producing 36 documentaries and managing the International Museum of World War II in Rhode Island.

Preserving the Legacy

The Rhode Island-based museum boasts an extensive collection of World War II artifacts and literature. Yet, the organization aspires to more than being a repository of the past. It aims to educate current and future generations about the war and its veterans. With approximately 135,000 World War II veterans remaining, Fenzel highlighted the urgency of documenting their stories as around 350 veterans pass away daily.

Innovation and Expansion

Looking forward, the organization plans to expand its reach through innovative online content. This includes a podcast, a free video streaming app dubbed the WWII Streaming Channel, and virtual reality programs. These initiatives serve as a bridge, connecting the past with the present, allowing for a broader audience to learn about World War II and its impact.

Education and Commemoration

Moreover, the foundation has set its sights on developing a full curriculum for educational institutions, enhancing knowledge and understanding of the war era. A major event on the horizon for the organization is the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day beach landings in Normandy this June. Lastly, building anticipation is the foundation's latest documentary, 'The Final Landing at Iwo Jima,' narrated by Jim Nantz, set to be released next month.