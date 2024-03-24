Retired Justice Breyer Critiques Textualism: Ideology's Flaws in Modern Judiciary

Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer delivered a pointed critique of textualism, a judicial philosophy predominantly embraced by conservative justices, during his appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" this Sunday. Breyer, who served on the court until his retirement in 2022, shared insights into the limitations of textualism, suggesting it fails to adequately account for societal evolution and historical context in constitutional interpretation.

Textualism Under Scrutiny

Breyer described textualism as an approach that, while seemingly straightforward and appealing in its simplicity, falls short when applied to the complex and evolving nature of society. He highlighted the significant changes that have occurred since the Constitution's framing — changes in society, demographics, and values that textualists often overlook by adhering strictly to the text as it was originally written. Breyer's criticism extends to the methodology's inability to adapt to the dynamic and changing landscape of American life, arguing that a rigid adherence to the text disregards the Constitution's capacity to grow with the nation.

Historical Context and Judicial Evolution

The justice pointed to historical periods of significant change, such as the post-Civil War era and the adoption of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments, as examples where textualism's limitations become apparent. These amendments, which expanded civil rights and liberties, underscore the importance of interpreting the Constitution in a manner that reflects the current values and realities of society. Breyer expressed concern over a judicial approach that might ignore the progress and inclusivity achieved since the 18th and 19th centuries, emphasizing the need for a judiciary that recognizes and responds to societal evolution.

Implications for Future Judgments

Breyer's critique of textualism is not just a reflection on past judicial decisions but a warning about the potential consequences of continuing down this path. He cautioned against overly rigid interpretations that could hinder the judiciary's ability to address contemporary issues effectively. By advocating for a more flexible and context-aware approach, Breyer underscores the importance of maintaining the Constitution's relevance and vitality in an ever-changing world.

As society continues to evolve, the debate over constitutional interpretation methods remains central to the judiciary's role in American democracy. Breyer's critique invites reflection on how best to balance respect for the Constitution's original text with the need to adapt to new challenges and opportunities, ensuring that the nation's foundational legal document remains a living, breathing guide for generations to come.