Retired Engineer Constructs Cat Shelters from Campaign Signs

Kelly Boodry, a 63-year-old retired engineer from Pocatello, Idaho, has been creatively repurposing political campaign signs into shelters for stray and feral cats. Having started this venture two years ago, Boodry has been strategically placing these shelters in parts of the city known for stray cat colonies, offering warmth and safety for the animals during harsh winter months.

From Engineering to Animal Advocacy

Boodry's shift to animal advocacy is a stark contrast from his initial retirement plans. After retiring in 2017, Boodry intended to devote his time to restoring classic cars and motorcycles. However, his interest in animal welfare grew, and he began channeling his engineering skills into constructing shelters for feral cats. Since 2022, Boodry has built approximately three dozen of these unique shelters.

A Labor of Love

Each shelter is a testament to Boodry's ingenuity and compassion. Constructed using 24 campaign signs, the shelters are fitted with a sturdy wooden frame and fluted walls for insulation. Straw-lined floors add an extra layer of comfort and warmth for the animals. Despite facing a shortage of materials due to fewer elections in 2023, Boodry remains undeterred. He has been actively seeking donations and has even received help from a Boise resident who regularly brings him signs.

Beneficial for Cats and Humans Alike

Boodry's shelters have been welcomed by property owners with feral cat colonies, who have been approaching him to place the shelters on their premises. Offering these shelters for free, Boodry has found the process therapeutic for himself while significantly improving the living conditions for the cats. His initiative underscores the importance of community involvement in animal welfare, highlighting that everyone can contribute in their unique ways to make a difference.