Africa

Retired African American Teacher Reclaims Family Legacy: Gifted Land Lost to Racist Mob in 1939

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
Retired African American Teacher Reclaims Family Legacy: Gifted Land Lost to Racist Mob in 1939

In a poignant act of historical restitution, the current owner has gifted a 97-year-old retired African American teacher, Opal Lee, the same plot of land from which she was forcefully ejected by a racist mob in 1939. The incident, which saw the destruction of her family home and the expulsion of her family, has been a painful chapter in her life. Now, more than eight decades later, the landowner has offered her an opportunity to reclaim her family’s legacy, acknowledging the historical injustice that transpired.

Restitution and Reconciliation

The current owner of the land, the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, has not only offered to return the land but also pledged to construct a new house for Opal Lee, free of charge. This gesture extends beyond mere goodwill; it represents an attempt to mend historical racial wrongs and a commitment to foster community unity.

Community Support and Future Plans

The community has rallied around Opal Lee, pooling together resources to support the construction of her new home. The house, financed by community donations and the efforts of volunteers, is expected to be ready for Opal Lee to move into by her 99th birthday. The act has breathed new life into the elderly woman’s journey, allowing her to tangibly reconnect with her family’s history.

Legacy of Activism

Opal Lee’s story is intertwined with her lifelong activism. She has been instrumental in advocating for the recognition of Juneteenth as a national holiday, a feat that was officially acknowledged by President Joe Biden in 2021. The land and house restoration act not only offers a personal resolution for Opal Lee but also symbolizes a small yet significant step towards addressing past racial injustices.

Africa Human Rights United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

