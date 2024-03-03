Retire Affordably on the West Coast: Top Cities for $2,600 Monthly Living Costs

When looking to leave the corporate world behind, the towns and cities on the West Coast are hard to beat for retirement. With weather that is more temperate than the Midwest or East Coast, more days of sunshine than average, plenty of outdoor activities, hundreds of miles of beautiful coastline, and charming historic downtowns, people find some of the prettiest places to vacation on the West Coast. That's why many individuals choose to spend their golden years in these beautiful locales.

The only trouble with retiring on the West Coast is that it can be more expensive than other places in the country. With big cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and more boosting the average price of homes and consistently having higher rental prices, living on the West Coast after the nine-to-five has come to an end may look impossible. But it is not. According to Go Banking Rates, there are cities on the West Coast where it is possible to retire on $2,600 per month. Something that can be done without sacrificing quality of life or creature comforts in the process.

Hanford, California: A Hidden Gem for Retirees

For those who want to live in California when they retire but, perhaps, cannot afford the big cities of Los Angeles or San Francisco, Hanford, located in Kings County, may be a great option.

Given its location in Central California, Hanford is an easy drive to either Northern or Southern California. Because of this, all that there is available to explore at either end of the state can be done without paying the high prices of living in either.

Hanford offers a great number of activities in the city. It has parks with hiking trails, museums, a historical theater that puts on live shows weekly, and local restaurants that prefer farm-to-table versus being a chain.

As far as public transportation, there are several options in the city, including a bus line and the train. While most residents do have a car, it may not be necessary consistently. This may cut down on monthly expenditures exponentially.

There is even highly-rated healthcare in Hanford. As such, with all that the city has to offer, including a low crime rate, making for a safe town to retire in California, and low housing costs, Hanford is a great choice for those who have a budget they want to stick to while being able to retire on the West Coast.

Exploring More Affordable West Coast Cities

Walla Walla, Washington, Springfield, Oregon, Moses Lake, Washington, Spokane Valley, Washington, and Yakima, Washington, each offer their unique charm for retirees. From Walla Walla's thriving wine country and Springfield's proximity to the coast and mountains, to Moses Lake's resort-style living and Spokane Valley's outdoor activities, there's a West Coast city for every retiree's taste and budget.

Yakima stands out for wine enthusiasts with its production of 40% of the state's wine, offering a vibrant lifestyle amidst nature's beauty. These cities prove that retiring on the West Coast can be both affordable and fulfilling.

The Bottom Line: West Coast Retirement Is Within Reach

Retiring to the West Coast doesn't have to remain a dream due to financial constraints. By choosing cities like Hanford, Walla Walla, Springfield, Moses Lake, Spokane Valley, and Yakima, retirees can enjoy the temperate weather, stunning landscapes, and rich culture of the West Coast without breaking the bank.

These cities showcase the possibility of an affordable, quality lifestyle with a budget of $2,600 a month or less. With careful planning and the right location, retiring on the West Coast can become a delightful reality for many.