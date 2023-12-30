Rethinking College Costs: Public vs. Private Institutions

It’s a common misconception that public colleges always offer a more affordable education than private institutions. This notion could significantly mislead out-of-state students like high school senior Abigail Mokuba, who is among numerous prospective college students taking cost as the primary factor in their college selection. According to a report by Sallie Mae, a whopping 78% of families eliminate colleges based on expense, while 46% cite affordability as their primary selection criterion.

The Cost Conundrum of Public vs. Private Colleges

While in-state tuition at public colleges is significantly cheaper, out-of-state students may not find the same financial relief. The College Board reported that the average tuition and fees for out-of-state students at four-year public colleges amounted to $28,240 in the 2022-23 academic year, not far off from the $39,400 at private colleges. However, when scholarships and other financial aid are accounted for, private colleges might present a more competitive, or even lower, net cost due to their substantial financial aid resources.

Private Colleges Step Up Financial Aid

It’s noteworthy that some private colleges, such as Princeton University, offer average scholarships exceeding $50,000, reducing out-of-pocket costs substantially. In a significant move, Princeton University has recently eliminated student loans from its financial aid packages, covering tuition, room, and board for students whose families earn less than $100,000 a year. This initiative reduces the current cost of attendance at Princeton, which stands at $79,540 for the 2022-2023 academic year, to zero for those students.

Advice for Prospective Students

Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, advises students to consider all expenses, including tuition, fees, grants, scholarships, and loans, to determine the true cost of attending a college. He further recommends visiting colleges in person to assess the fit and suggests that student loan borrowing should remain below one’s projected starting salary to ensure manageable repayment. Diversifying college applications, considering both public and private options, can increase the odds of finding an affordable and appropriate college.

