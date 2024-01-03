Rethinking Child Care: Sioux Falls Grapples with Accessibility and Perception

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, an escalating issue concerning the accessibility and perception of child care services is taking center stage. Michelle Erpenbach, President of Sioux Falls Thrive, is advocating for the societal recognition of child care professionals as a legitimate industry and profession, fervently challenging the prevalent view of these professionals as mere babysitters.

Comparing Child Care Costs to Higher Education

Erpenbach highlighted the financial strain on families, drawing a striking comparison between the high costs of child care and those of a four-year degree in the state. This paints a vivid picture of the economic burden many families face in securing quality child care for their children.

Child Care Database Struggles

The Sioux Falls City Council regulatory oversight committee has been grappling with these challenges, including the inefficiencies of the existing child care database managed by the Helpline Center. This database suffers from inconsistent updates from providers, resulting in notable gaps in information about vacancies and capacities. This hampers the ability of families to find suitable child care options.

Potential Solutions: Child Care App and Further Discussions

An innovative solution in the form of a child care app, designed to allow for more regular updates from providers, has been proposed. Despite plans for the app to be launched in July, its funding remains uncertain. The oversight committee intends to convene further meetings in January to brainstorm potential solutions for the city council to consider, with the aim of improving child care services in Sioux Falls.