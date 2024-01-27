Retail and Business Growth in Whatcom County: New Openings and Expansions

On January 26, the grand opening of Miraculous Braidz and Beauty salon at Bellis Fair Mall signaled a fresh chapter of retail and business growth in Whatcom County. The new salon, located in suite 328, offers a wide range of beauty services, from teeth whitening and braiding to extensions, face painting, and teeth gems. Appointments can be made conveniently online or via phone, and the salon operates daily, adding to the vibrant retail scene at Bellis Fair Mall.

A Second Bella Boutique & Consignment in the Offing

Bella Boutique & Consignment, highly regarded for its first store in Ferndale, is gearing up to open a second location in Blaine. This new venture aims to hit the ground running by early February, starting to accept consignments and targeting a mid-February opening. However, unlike the first store, home decor will not be a part of the new outlet's offerings. Instead, the boutique is mulling over the idea of incorporating a children's section, which could potentially diversify its customer base.

Anticipated Expansion of Dining Options

Adding to the buzz, the news of the potential opening of a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 4331 Meridian St. in Bellingham has been circulating in the county. Two permits regarding racking and a walk-in cooler were filed on January 18, and as of January 19, they are still awaiting approval. The new restaurant, if approved, will further amplify the dining options in the county contributing to its ongoing growth.

More Than Just Business Developments

Whatcom County isn't just about business developments. It's also a hub for local events, markets, festivals, and activities that keep the community engaged and entertained. Throughout January, Bellingham has been hosting a variety of activities, including trivia nights and live music, contributing to the county's lively atmosphere. As the business scene continues to expand, so too does the culture and community spirit of Whatcom County.