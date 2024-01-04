Resurgence of the Rose Parade: 2024 Edition Draws Largest Crowd in Recent Years

In the dawn of 2024, Pasadena bloomed with vibrant hues and unprecedented enthusiasm as the Rose Parade made a triumphant return. The 135th iteration of this iconic New Year’s Day tradition, according to Mayor Victor Gordo, witnessed the largest crowd in recent years, drawing an estimated half a million to 700,000 spectators. This marks a significant rebound from the event’s suspension in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a dip in attendance during the years that followed.

The Rise of the Roses

The city’s officials, including Mayor Gordo himself, who has been a part of the parade since 2011, observed a broader and more extended crowd spread, reaching back to buildings along the parade route. The absence of an official headcount did not deter the palpable excitement and sense of community that filled the air. The previous reports estimated around 700,000 attendees in 2019, and the 2024 Rose Parade seemed set to match, if not surpass, this figure.

A Blend of Celebration and Challenge

However, the parade was not without its share of challenges. It faced interruptions from protesters advocating peace in Gaza and a near-disaster when a woman crashed her car into a barricade. Despite these incidents, the parade continued without major disruptions or arrests, reflecting the city’s enhanced security measures. The Pasadena police reported only ten medical emergencies and zero arrests on New Year’s Eve night, ensuring that the festivities remained safe and joyous.

The Extraordinaire Award and Beyond

The Newport Beach float, the longest in the parade’s 135-year history, clinched the Extraordinaire Award. Funded by a $6.7 million tourism marketing budget, it served as a symbol of the grandeur and resilience of the event. The decision to repeat this float in the 2025 Rose Parade will be made in the coming spring, adding another layer of anticipation to the future of this beloved tradition.

Mayor Gordo attributed the parade’s resurgence to a compelling mix of nostalgia and a growing interest in communal celebrations post-pandemic. The 2024 Rose Parade, with its increased attendance and heightened spirit, marked a hopeful beginning to the year, signaling a return to cherished traditions and communal joy in the face of adversity.