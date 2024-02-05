Resurgence of Cochise County Bar Association: A New Dawn in Arizona's Legal Landscape

There's a resurgence happening in the heartland of Arizona. The Cochise County Bar Association - once a dormant entity, is coming back to life after periods of inactivity, fueled by past events such as the 9/11 attacks and the Iraq War. These events had spurred political divides that stagnated social gatherings among attorneys, leaving the association in a period of extended inactivity. But now, it's a new dawn in Cochise County, and the legal fraternity is rising like the proverbial phoenix.

The Revitalization

The association is not just reviving; it's being revitalized. It has recently approved bylaws, elected officers, and is in the process of planning a Continual Legal Education (CLE) program in collaboration with the State Bar of Arizona - a clear indication of its commitment to fostering professional connections, sharing legal knowledge, and creating a supportive network among lawyers. This is particularly important in rural areas like Cochise County, where attorneys are scarce. The resurrection of the Association is seen as a tremendous positive development for the region's legal community.

The Upcoming Event

Coming March 26, Sierra Vista will play host to an intriguing event. A CLE event, focusing on jury selection and the use of technology in trials. A key topic on the agenda is the variances in trial procedures across different counties and judges. The event is designed to bring together judges, justices of the peace, and Cochise County bar members, signifying the Association's commitment to unifying the legal fraternity.

Key Figures

Several key figures have been instrumental in the association's resurgence. Leading the charge is Lori Zucco, the president of the local bar association. Then there's Chris Russell, who represents Cochise County on the State Bar's board of governors and Laura Cardinal, a former superior court judge who now serves as the chairperson of the special events committee. Let's not forget Alesia Ash, a recent law graduate and the newest judicial law clerk for the U.S. District Court in Tucson. She's the newest member of the State Bar of Arizona from Cochise County and represents the future of the burgeoning legal community.