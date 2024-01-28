Resurgence in American Labor Movement: High Public Support, Static Union Membership

In the past year, the American labor movement witnessed a considerable resurgence, with strikes making headlines and garnering widespread public support. Strikingly, this resurgence did not translate into a corresponding rise in union membership, highlighting a disparity in labor dynamics that has implications for American democracy.

A Year of High-Profile Strikes

2023 marked the year of high-profile strikes, with Hollywood writers and actors walking off sets and President Biden making a historic visit to a United Auto Workers picket line in Michigan. The Teamsters union successfully negotiated widespread wage increases with UPS. Across various sectors, including entertainment, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality, a total of 451 strikes occurred in 2023, many of which secured better conditions for workers.

Union Membership Remains Static

Despite these developments, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the percentage of unionized workers stood still at 10% in 2023, totaling 14.4 million union members. The share of workers represented by unions even declined slightly from 11.3% to 11.2%. The absence of growth in union membership can be attributed to the overall expansion of the labor force, challenging union membership rates to keep pace.

Public Support for Unions at an All-Time High

Public support for unions soared to its highest since 1965, with 71% of individuals approving of labor unions and 75% supporting worker strikes. However, the interest in joining a union among nonunion workers is split. According to Gallup's 2022 polling, 58% were not interested in union membership.

Labor Unions and Democracy

Unions play a pivotal role in defending and expanding voting rights, particularly through the use of ballot drop boxes during U.S. elections. The decline of labor unions has implications for American democracy, with union density impacting access to ballot drop boxes and potentially exacerbating wage and income inequality.