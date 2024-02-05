Reston Museum to Host Black History Month Event on Library Desegregation

On February 21, Reston Museum is set to commemorate Black History Month with a notable event, casting light on the desegregation of library services in Northern Virginia. The event will host authors Chris Barbuschak and Suzanne LaPierre, bringing their book, "Desegregation in Northern Virginia Libraries" into focus. Their work is an important exploration of the history of segregated library services and the struggle for integration that continued, even following the Supreme Court's landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling that declared segregation unconstitutional.

Unveiling a Hidden Chapter in History

Barbuschak and LaPierre's book offers a look at an often overlooked chapter in the history of segregated library services in Northern Virginia. The authors underscore how, despite the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, libraries remained inaccessible to Black residents. The book unravels the tale of how civil rights activists, undeterred by the resistance, utilized protests and lawsuits to secure equitable library services.

Indomitable Spirits: The Fight for Equitable Library Services

The authors emphasize the role of civil rights activists who fought tirelessly for equal library services. They paint a vivid picture of the struggle, evoking the indomitable spirit of those who believed in the right to access to libraries for all, irrespective of race. Their fight was not in vain, and their efforts culminated in the desegregation of library services across Northern Virginia.

Commemorating Black History Month

The Reston Museum's event, held at the Reston Community Center's Lake Anne facility, is part of the Black History Month's commemoration. It promises to be an enlightening experience, opening up a chapter of history that many may be unaware of. The event is open to the public, with registration available on the Reston Museum's website. The 208-page book was published the previous January and can be purchased at the museum or during the program.