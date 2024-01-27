Respect and Remembrance: Merle Hillman's Final Journey Home

After a wait of 82 years, the remains of Pharmacist's Mate 2nd Class Merle Hillman, who fell during the infamous Pearl Harbor attack, made their solemn journey back home to Holyoke. It was a scene of profound respect and remembrance, as an oversized American flag, hoisted between two towering aerial ladder trucks from the Holyoke Fire Department, billowed in the wind at the entrance of St. Jerome Cemetery.

A Homecoming Long Awaited

Marked as "Unknown" for decades, Hillman's remains were finally identified, allowing this long-overdue homecoming. This event was not just a routine interment but a reverential commemoration of a fallen serviceman's ultimate sacrifice. The community, united in grief and remembrance, took this opportunity to pay their respects to a man who had once walked their streets and had given his life in service to his country.

Hillman's legacy lived on in the hearts and lives of his family. His nephew, Brendan Quinn, an Army veteran himself, saw Hillman as a hero, a beacon of valor that led him to join the Army. Despite the years and the dearth of information about Hillman, Quinn and his family held on to the memory of the brave man who had served his country and made the ultimate sacrifice. Now, with his return, they have the chance to give him the honor he deserves.

A Testament to Enduring Efforts

This poignant event underscores the relentless effort to identify and honor fallen service members. It stands as a testament to the commitment to ensuring that those who have laid down their lives in service do not remain nameless or forgotten. Hillman's return, marked by such honor and reverence, underscores the community's gratitude to those who have served their country and paid the ultimate price.