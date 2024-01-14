en English
Resource Fairs to Aid Albuquerque Residents Affected by Wildfires and Floods

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
The aftermath of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon wildfires, which wreaked havoc in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has left many residents grappling with loss and uncertainty. In response, local and federal agencies are stepping in to provide much-needed assistance through two upcoming resource fairs. The primary objective of these events is to offer a platform for affected individuals to file claims, thereby aiding in the recovery process. These fairs aim to streamline the claims process, eliminating the need for appointments and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Collaborative Effort for Community Recovery

The joint effort by local and federal agencies underscores the importance of collaboration in the face of disaster. By offering these resource fairs, the agencies aim to provide a lifeline to those affected by the wildfires and subsequent flooding. The events are designed to be easily accessible, with no appointments required, allowing individuals to obtain the help they need efficiently.

Providing a Platform for Claims

The resource fairs propose to simplify the process of filing a claim. Affected individuals can avail of the opportunity to present their case directly to the concerned authorities. This direct interaction is expected to expedite the claim settlement process, a crucial step in restoring normalcy for those affected.

Additional Assistance for Those Unable to Attend

Recognizing that not all affected individuals may be able to attend the fairs, provisions have also been made for remote assistance. Those unable to join can reach out to a Claims Office advocate by email at [email protected] or by phone at (505)-403-3373. This additional channel of communication ensures that everyone affected by the disaster has an equal opportunity to receive help, marking another significant step in the community’s path towards recovery.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

