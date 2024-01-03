en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Resistance in Federal Agencies: Hans Bader’s Quest for Transparency

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Resistance in Federal Agencies: Hans Bader’s Quest for Transparency

Former Trump Administration lawyer, Hans Bader, has been met with resistance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) in his quest to unearth information about alleged anti-White and anti-male policies. Both federal agencies have used privacy exemptions as grounds to deny Bader’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, triggering a wave of debate regarding transparency within federal agencies and the implications of diversity policies.

Challenging the EEOC

Bader’s legal endeavors include a FOIA lawsuit filed in the spring of 2023, linked to a 2022 lawsuit that accused the EEOC of gender discrimination against male employees. Another lawsuit alleged racial discrimination against a White employee in the New Orleans EEOC office, a case that was resolved in September. The EEOC, however, has not released internal complaints of discrimination against White or male employees, citing privacy concerns. The agency’s stance is upheld by Michael Heise of the EEOC, who argues that disclosing such data could potentially lead to witness intimidation and infringe on the privacy of complainants.

The NSF’s Stance

In contrast to his experiences with the EEOC, Bader has found more success in his dealings with the NSF. His legal pursuits have uncovered the NSF’s preference for non-White researchers over ‘settler scientists,’ a practice that is referred to as ‘helicopter science.’

A Broader Implication

These legal and administrative struggles shed light on ongoing debates about diversity policies and transparency within federal agencies. While Bader’s journey continues, his efforts illuminate the tensions between privacy, discrimination, and the pursuit of truth in the realm of federal policy and administration.

0
Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Chester Residents Invited to Contribute to Local Police Budget Survey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Social Media Surveillance by Law Enforcement Raises Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis ...
@Canada · 30 mins
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis ...
heart comment 0
California’s Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty

By Rafia Tasleem

Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
Hertfordshire Police Seek Public Help in Theft and Fraud Case

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Hertfordshire Police Seek Public Help in Theft and Fraud Case
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs

By BNN Correspondents

Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
Latest Headlines
World News
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
13 seconds
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
30 seconds
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
41 seconds
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
47 seconds
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
50 seconds
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
1 min
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
2 mins
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
2 mins
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
3 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
21 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
35 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app