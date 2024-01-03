Resistance in Federal Agencies: Hans Bader’s Quest for Transparency

Former Trump Administration lawyer, Hans Bader, has been met with resistance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) in his quest to unearth information about alleged anti-White and anti-male policies. Both federal agencies have used privacy exemptions as grounds to deny Bader’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, triggering a wave of debate regarding transparency within federal agencies and the implications of diversity policies.

Challenging the EEOC

Bader’s legal endeavors include a FOIA lawsuit filed in the spring of 2023, linked to a 2022 lawsuit that accused the EEOC of gender discrimination against male employees. Another lawsuit alleged racial discrimination against a White employee in the New Orleans EEOC office, a case that was resolved in September. The EEOC, however, has not released internal complaints of discrimination against White or male employees, citing privacy concerns. The agency’s stance is upheld by Michael Heise of the EEOC, who argues that disclosing such data could potentially lead to witness intimidation and infringe on the privacy of complainants.

The NSF’s Stance

In contrast to his experiences with the EEOC, Bader has found more success in his dealings with the NSF. His legal pursuits have uncovered the NSF’s preference for non-White researchers over ‘settler scientists,’ a practice that is referred to as ‘helicopter science.’

A Broader Implication

These legal and administrative struggles shed light on ongoing debates about diversity policies and transparency within federal agencies. While Bader’s journey continues, his efforts illuminate the tensions between privacy, discrimination, and the pursuit of truth in the realm of federal policy and administration.