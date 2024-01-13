Resilient Consumer Spending Shields U.S. Economy from Recession

In an unexpected turn of events, the U.S. economy has managed to stave off the predicted recession, largely buoyed by vigorous consumer spending. Despite the looming threat of economic downturn, the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a 1.1% growth in the first quarter of 2023, a testament to the resilience of consumer expenditure, the lifeblood of over half of the economic activity.

Interest Rates and Inflation

The Federal Reserve, in response to persistent inflation rates that have surpassed expectations, has hiked its overnight bank lending rate a staggering ten times within the past year. But signals from their May meeting suggest a potential cease in further interest rate increases, barring the emergence of unforeseen circumstances.

The Role of Consumer Spending

Post the pandemic slump, accumulated savings have seen a decrease and bank deposits have peaked, indicating that consumers are not shying away from spending despite the upward tick in prices. A noteworthy trend is the increasing reliance of lower-income households, those earning less than $50,000 annually, on credit cards to meet their expenses. This has resulted in record-breaking credit card debt levels in 2023, as per the New York Federal Reserve.

Implication on Households

Exacerbating the financial stress, tax refunds have plummeted, with the average amount reducing to $2,777 in 2023, an 8% drop from the preceding year. This has had a significant impact on the spending capabilities of households that depend on these refunds. However, despite the financial challenges, economists are of the opinion that the economic deceleration will be more gradual and less intense than initially feared, pointing towards a potential ‘soft landing’ for the economy.

In the midst of this economic scenario, the major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, reported strong profits in 2023, largely due to consumer spending and elevated interest rates, thereby preventing a recession. JPMorgan’s customers increased their card spending by 8% compared to the previous year and carried 14% higher credit card balances. While Citigroup faced losses due to industry-wide assessment and restructuring, it also underscored the vitality of consumer spending in the U.S.