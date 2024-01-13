en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Resilient Consumer Spending Shields U.S. Economy from Recession

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Resilient Consumer Spending Shields U.S. Economy from Recession

In an unexpected turn of events, the U.S. economy has managed to stave off the predicted recession, largely buoyed by vigorous consumer spending. Despite the looming threat of economic downturn, the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a 1.1% growth in the first quarter of 2023, a testament to the resilience of consumer expenditure, the lifeblood of over half of the economic activity.

Interest Rates and Inflation

The Federal Reserve, in response to persistent inflation rates that have surpassed expectations, has hiked its overnight bank lending rate a staggering ten times within the past year. But signals from their May meeting suggest a potential cease in further interest rate increases, barring the emergence of unforeseen circumstances.

The Role of Consumer Spending

Post the pandemic slump, accumulated savings have seen a decrease and bank deposits have peaked, indicating that consumers are not shying away from spending despite the upward tick in prices. A noteworthy trend is the increasing reliance of lower-income households, those earning less than $50,000 annually, on credit cards to meet their expenses. This has resulted in record-breaking credit card debt levels in 2023, as per the New York Federal Reserve.

Implication on Households

Exacerbating the financial stress, tax refunds have plummeted, with the average amount reducing to $2,777 in 2023, an 8% drop from the preceding year. This has had a significant impact on the spending capabilities of households that depend on these refunds. However, despite the financial challenges, economists are of the opinion that the economic deceleration will be more gradual and less intense than initially feared, pointing towards a potential ‘soft landing’ for the economy.

In the midst of this economic scenario, the major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, reported strong profits in 2023, largely due to consumer spending and elevated interest rates, thereby preventing a recession. JPMorgan’s customers increased their card spending by 8% compared to the previous year and carried 14% higher credit card balances. While Citigroup faced losses due to industry-wide assessment and restructuring, it also underscored the vitality of consumer spending in the U.S.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Major Restructuring of India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Announced
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has unveiled an ambitious restructuring blueprint for the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a move that signifies the government’s commitment to bolstering aviation security and fostering the burgeoning civil aviation sector in India. This strategic initiative seeks to add 400-450 personnel to the BCAS workforce, a significant increment
Major Restructuring of India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Announced
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Tech Giants Amazon and Cloudflare Under Fire for Controversial Employee Terminations
5 mins ago
Tech Giants Amazon and Cloudflare Under Fire for Controversial Employee Terminations
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Agreements: A Shift in U.S. Employment Law
6 mins ago
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Agreements: A Shift in U.S. Employment Law
Meghan Markle Advised Against Excessive Salary Demands Amid 'Suits' Revival Rumors
7 mins ago
Meghan Markle Advised Against Excessive Salary Demands Amid 'Suits' Revival Rumors
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrexham AFC Triumph Against AFC Wimbledon: A Match of Strategy and Ambition
11 seconds
Wrexham AFC Triumph Against AFC Wimbledon: A Match of Strategy and Ambition
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
1 min
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Equal Representation Act
1 min
Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Equal Representation Act
UK's Sunak Commands Yemen Airstrikes Amidst Ukraine Visit
2 mins
UK's Sunak Commands Yemen Airstrikes Amidst Ukraine Visit
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
3 mins
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
China Dismisses Taiwan Presidential Election Outcome: Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region
3 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Presidential Election Outcome: Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region
Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic 'Bat' Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order
4 mins
Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic 'Bat' Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order
Ivory Coast Ushers in AFCON 2024 Amid High Expectations
4 mins
Ivory Coast Ushers in AFCON 2024 Amid High Expectations
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
6 mins
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app