en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Resilient Construction Industry Offers High-Paying Jobs: Columbus Leads the Way

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:17 am EST
Resilient Construction Industry Offers High-Paying Jobs: Columbus Leads the Way

In the face of economic turbulence, the construction industry has consistently shown resilience, becoming a bulwark of stability in sectors such as residential and commercial real estate, infrastructure, and energy. Pivotal to this has been its ability to maintain employment levels, even amid global crises like the 2008 Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Positive Projections and Prevailing Challenges

The American Institutes of Architects project a 4.6% growth in nonresidential construction and a 5.4% increase in the commercial construction market in the near future. This outpaces the anticipated global construction growth of 3.7%. Additionally, road and highway construction in the U.S. is projected to reach a staggering $108 billion annually by 2024. However, this rosy outlook is not without its hurdles. The industry grapples with supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages primarily due to a skills gap.

The Skills Gap Conundrum

Deloitte’s study points to a dearth of qualified candidates and an urgent need for workers skilled in relevant technologies as the main contributors to these shortages. Despite these challenges, the industry boasts numerous high-paying construction jobs, offering promising career prospects.

Columbus: A Hotspot for High-Paying Construction Jobs

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying construction jobs in Columbus, Ohio, with annual pay as of May 2020. The jobs range from helpers in various specializations to equipment operators and skilled trades like electricians and masons. Interestingly, the educational requirements for these positions vary, with some requiring a high school diploma or equivalent, while others do not require formal education credentials. The list also compares the mean salaries and employment levels in Columbus to national averages, further spotlighting the metros with the highest pay for each job category.

Ultimately, the resilience and growth of the construction industry, coupled with the availability of high-paying jobs, underscore its status as a lucrative career option. Despite the challenges faced, the industry continues to stand firm, offering numerous opportunities for those willing to venture into it.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
57 seconds ago
OneBelow Shuts Down Store in Bradley Stoke, Sparking Customer Shock and Potential Lidl Takeover
In a surprising turn of events, major discount retailer, OneBelow has abruptly closed its store at the Willow Brook shopping centre in Bradley Stoke on January 14. The store’s closure was announced unceremoniously through closing-down sale notices, offering shoppers up to 50% off on items. A Legacy of Bargain Shopping The budget retail chain, which
OneBelow Shuts Down Store in Bradley Stoke, Sparking Customer Shock and Potential Lidl Takeover
U.S. Economy: A 'Soft Landing' or an Optimistic Mirage?
4 mins ago
U.S. Economy: A 'Soft Landing' or an Optimistic Mirage?
India Makes its Mark at Davos: IT Giants, Lounges, and 'Credible India'
9 mins ago
India Makes its Mark at Davos: IT Giants, Lounges, and 'Credible India'
Canada's Halal Food Industry: A Story of Significant Growth and Regulatory Measures
2 mins ago
Canada's Halal Food Industry: A Story of Significant Growth and Regulatory Measures
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
3 mins ago
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
4 mins ago
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
39 seconds
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices
1 min
ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices
Ali Carter Triumphs Over Mark Allen in Masters Snooker Semi-Finals
1 min
Ali Carter Triumphs Over Mark Allen in Masters Snooker Semi-Finals
Liverpool's Klopp Reveals His Favorite Signing: Trent Alexander-Arnold
1 min
Liverpool's Klopp Reveals His Favorite Signing: Trent Alexander-Arnold
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
3 mins
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
3 mins
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
3 mins
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
4 mins
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
4 mins
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app