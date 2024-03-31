Rescue Raccoon Louie from Miami Wins Cadbury Easter Photo Contest, Secures $7K Prize

Earlier this week, the Hershey Company announced an unexpected but delightful winner of its sixth annual Cadbury bunny tryouts. Louie, a 2-year-old rescue raccoon from Miami, has hopped into the spotlight, clinching the title and a $7,000 prize, along with a starring role in Cadbury's 2025 Easter commercial. This remarkable victory not only highlights Louie's charm but also marks a unique moment in the contest's history, embracing the diversity of pets that embody the spirit of the Cadbury brand.

From Rescue to Stardom

Louie's journey from being rescued by Jaime Arslan in 2021 to becoming a national sensation encapsulates a heartwarming tale of love, care, and unexpected fame. Cadbury's annual contest, known for celebrating pets across America, found its first raccoon winner in Louie, who competed against 30 finalists in a new bracket-style elimination tournament on Instagram. This innovative approach engaged Cadbury fans in a fresh way, allowing them to vote for their favorite contenders and ultimately, select Louie as their new Cadbury bunny.

A Contest Like No Other

The 2023 Cadbury bunny tryouts stood out not only for its winner but for its format. Introducing a bracket-style tournament for the first time, Cadbury enabled pet lovers to actively participate in the selection process. Natalie Shuntich, senior associate marketing manager at The Hershey Company, expressed her excitement over the fan engagement and the loving support for the finalists. Louie, joining the ranks of past winners like Crash the Rescue Cat and Henri the English Bulldog, embodies the diverse and inclusive spirit of the competition, proving that any pet can capture the hearts of the public.

Looking Forward

As Louie prepares for his television debut in the 2025 Cadbury commercial, his story serves as a testament to the joy and unity pets bring into our lives. His victory in the Cadbury bunny tryouts not only rewards his owner but also shines a spotlight on the broader community of rescued animals, illustrating the potential within each to bring happiness and love. Louie's triumph is a reminder of the unexpected journeys that lead to moments of widespread cheer and celebration, setting an exciting precedent for future contests.