Pets

Rescue Operation Saves 12 Dogs and Other Animals from Dire Conditions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Rescue Operation Saves 12 Dogs and Other Animals from Dire Conditions

In a recent operation led by the American Humane Societies (AHS) and Newark Animal Control, twelve dogs and an array of other animals were rescued from a home characterized by abysmal living conditions. Initiated by a distress call, the rescue team found a menagerie of animals, including dogs, cats, turtles, a macaw, a bearded dragon, and a ball python, in a situation that was described as ‘beyond disturbing’.

Unveiling the Depths of Neglect

The animals were discovered in a state of neglect, evidenced by emaciation and cages smeared in waste. The dogs, despite their fear, were noted as friendly, and have since been relocated to the shelter’s medical department for urgent care and attention. The care regime includes essential hydration and a structured feeding program designed to restore their health.

Bringing Relief to the Rescued

The AHS reported that the dogs showed a palpable sense of relief upon being rescued. The attention and care they received, starkly contrasting their previous conditions, seemed to bring comfort to these previously neglected creatures. The animals’ progress so far has been remarkable, with the dogs showing resilience and an eagerness to thrive despite their traumatic past.

A Community Responding to the Call

The rescue operation has sparked a wave of support from the community. Organizations and volunteers rallied to transport the animals to safe locations, and the Bedford County Humane Society was overwhelmed with donations and support to care for the rescued animals. Nevertheless, the investigation into the property owners is still underway, with decisions on charges pending a comprehensive assessment of the rescued animals’ conditions.

As the story unfolds, readers are encouraged to stay updated by following Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi for free news updates.

Pets United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

