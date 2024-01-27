Republican Donor Hal Lambert Endorses Texas Governor Greg Abbott as Trump's Potential VP

In the eye of the storm of political conjecture surrounding the 2024 elections, Hal Lambert, a prominent Republican donor and founder of Point Bridge Capital, has publicly propped up Texas Governor Greg Abbott as an ideal vice presidential pick for Donald Trump. Lambert's recommendation is not without reason; it comes in light of the profound significance of vice presidential choices, considering the advanced ages of both Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden.

Abbott's Strengths

Lambert has been vocal in his praise of Abbott's tenure as governor of Texas, expressly spotlighting his discerning comprehension of border issues with Mexico, and the economic and energy vigor of Texas. According to Lambert, Abbott's strengths could serve as a magnet for donors who, at present, are wary of extending their support to Trump.

The Shift in Support

It is pertinent to note that Lambert had previously thrown his weight behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis owing to apprehensions that Trump might encounter hurdles in winning the general election. Lambert's concerns stem from his belief that Trump energizes the Democratic base against him more potently than any other figure, including Bernie Sanders. However, the political landscape shifted when DeSantis withdrew from the race following his loss in the Iowa GOP primary and extended his endorsement to Trump. As a result, Lambert recalibrated his support.

Lambert's Stand on Trump

Despite his reservations, Lambert does not perceive Trump as unfit for the presidency. He attributes a substantial number of attacks on Trump to political maneuverings. Lambert categorizes Trump's mishandling of document returns from Mar-a-Lago as an avoidable blunder rather than a sign of incapacity.