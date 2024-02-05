Republic Financial Holdings Ltd Reports Significant Profit Surge in Q1

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) has marked a noteworthy surge in its first-quarter profits ending December 31. The company announced a profit of $503 million, marking a significant upturn from the $400 million recorded during the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Pre-tax profits stood at $714 million, a stark improvement from the preceding year's $571 million.

Record Profits and Asset Growth

In addition to this, RFHL reported an impressive $1.75 billion in profits attributable to its shareholders for the financial year ending on September 30, 2023. The robust financial performance is credited to a marked growth in loans and investments along with favorable interest rates, particularly beneficial for its US-based subsidiaries.

Excluding one-off losses from the preceding period, core profits post-tax and non-controlling interests witnessed an increase of $33 million. The reported profits rose by $103 million. The financial gains were accompanied by a substantial $1.7 billion increase in the company's assets, reaching a grand total of $115.2 billion at the end of 2023.

Commitment towards Value Addition

Chairman Vincent A Pereira emphasized the company's dedication towards enhancing employee engagement, customer focus, and its digital strategy. The primary aim of these initiatives is to deliver added value to customers, staff, and stakeholders.

Resilience Amidst Challenges

Despite the persisting challenges, Pereira expressed confidence in the company's resilience and its capability to navigate global economic uncertainties. The company's robust financial results and strategic initiatives underscore its resilience and potential for sustained growth in the upcoming quarters.