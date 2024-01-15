Representative Justin Wilmeth Proposes Pluto as Arizona's Official State Planet

Arizona State Representative Justin Wilmeth has proposed a bill to honor Pluto's discovery at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff by designating it as Arizona's official state planet. This initiative seeks to commemorate one of the most significant moments in the history of astronomy in the United States, despite the celestial body's current classification as a 'dwarf planet' by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Advertisment

Pluto: A Legacy of Discovery

In 1930, astronomer Clyde Tombaugh, working at the Lowell Observatory, discovered Pluto, then considered the ninth planet in our solar system. This marked the only instance of a planet being discovered within the United States, embedding Pluto deeply into the scientific and cultural fabric of Arizona. However, the IAU reclassified Pluto as a 'dwarf planet' in 2006, following further research and the discovery of the Kuiper Belt, a vast disc beyond Pluto's orbit.

Wilmeth's Proposition: A Nod to History

Advertisment

Rep. Wilmeth's bill, influenced by his upbringing during a time when Pluto was revered as the ninth planet, aims to give Pluto the recognition it deserves within Arizona. The state representative, who is known to passionately advocate for the preservation of historical and cultural legacies, believes that this designation will serve as an emblem of Arizona's rich history in the field of astronomy.

Potential Hurdles in the Legislative Path

The success of the Pluto bill will depend on the support of Wilmeth's colleagues in the House and Senate, and the approval of Governor Katie Hobbs if it progresses that far. The process of designating official state symbols in Arizona has seen a mix of controversy and difficulty in the past, with some proposals sailing through while others ignite heated debates. As this bill seeks to assign a celestial body as a state symbol for the first time, it promises to be an interesting addition to these discussions.